Collins asks for sentence delay

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Congressman Chris Collin’s attorney’s are asking a judge to delay the start of his prison sentence.

Collins was initially ordered to report to prison by March 17. In papers filed in federal court, defense attorneys said U.S. Marshals told them the proper paperwork for Collins hasn’t been filed with the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Because of that, they don’t think prison officials will complete the designation process by the 17th. So they’re asking the judge to push his surrender date back to April 21.

Earlier this year, Collins was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison in connection with his insider trading case.