Chris Collins’ prison sentence delayed due to coronavirus

BUFFALO N.Y. (WROC) — The start of the prison sentence for former Congressman Chris Collins has been delayed.

This comes after Collins filed a request with a federal judge, citing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and the threat it could post to inmates.

Collins was plead guilty back in October with conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to the FBI. His prison sentence is now set to begin on June 23.

