Check out the Fire Towers of the Catskills

WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At one time, New York State had a hundred fire towers spread across the state’s forests. These fire towers were maned up until 1990 when the last one closed. Now, they make a great day trip destination. The Catskills are home to five such towers, spread across several counties.

The Red Hill Fire tower was built in 1921 and stands 60 feet tall.

Each tower trail is a moderate hike ranging from a three-mile round trip like the Red Hill Fire Tower in the town of Claryville to the six-mile round trip at Overlook Mountain just north of downtown Woodstock.

Make sure to check the information board at the trailhead for information about trail conditions and rules.

Due to concerns over COVID-19, the towers are closed for now, but the trails offer a great destination if you need to escape and want some fresh air. Before you head up, make sure to read the information board at the trailhead, sign in, and follow the trail markers.

Sam, Jack, Jackie, Cathrine, and Taylor drove up from Long Island to the Red Hill Fire Tower trail in Sundown Wild Forest. They planned on hiking up to several of the towers over the course of several days.

For more information on the Catskills Five Fire Tower go to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation website.