Census letter to be sent out starting this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Starting this week, New Yorkers all across the state will get a letter from the federal government.

It will ask everyone to participate in the census count of the U.S. poulation. The count provides the federal government more up-to-date information on demographics and population shifts in the county.

The Rochester organization “Latinas Unidas” has been holding workshops to recruit people to work for the census as well as educating the public on the importance of being counted.

“We have a lot of programs in the community that need funding. If we miss people we won’t get enough money to support those,” Jeanette Perez Colby said.

The 2020 Census wants to remind you to not ignore the letters. That’s because inside it is a form with an online code. Since this year’s census is online, you’ll need that code to take the survey.