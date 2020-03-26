Census figures show decline of New York’s rural areas

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New census figure show rural counties suffering the sharpest population drops in New York since 2010.
The population estimates for 2019 released Thursday show Hamilton County in the Adirondacks posted a state-high drop of almost 9%. Delaware County posted an almost 8% drop and Chenango County saw a loss of close to 7%.
Experts say rural areas are caught in a mutually reinforcing down-cycle in which businesses shutter and people move away.
There are fewer manufacturing jobs and fewer farms.
There are even fewer prisons, a longtime durable source of rural employment.