Canceled: New York State Festival of Balloons in Dansville

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Festival of Balloons in Dansville has officially been canceled, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

The annual three-day event was scheduled for September 4-6, 2020, and averages more than 30,000 attendees.

It is a disappointment for the board of directors, committee and volunteers who have provided hot air balloon festivals for 38 consecutive years in Dansville. In the final decision, the health and safety concern outweighed our desire to hold the 2020 festival. DANSVILLE FESTIVAL OF BALLOONS LTD

The 40th annual New York State Festival of Balloons will be celebrated September 3-5, 2021.