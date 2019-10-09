Buffalo woman charged with stealing identities of hurricane victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman has been accused of scheming to defraud victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

Keonna Davis, 32, of Buffalo, is facing charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, and aggravated identity theft after a federal grand jury returned a 33-count indictment against her.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Davis worked at as a disaster recovery specialist for the United States Small Business Association between Sept. 2017 and Dec. 2017.

Davis spoke directly with loan applicants to process their applications.

Davis allegedly abused her position by stealing the identities of multiple disaster relief loan applicants, opening new accounts using victims’ information, adding herself to their accounts, using their information to apply for loans, and purchasing items using their accounts.

Davis is accused of trying to obtain among other things a $4,900 loan for a French bulldog, a $15,000 loan for plastic surgery, and a $35,000 personal loan.

She was arraigned Wednesday in federal court and was released on conditions.