Buffalo Police Officers now suspended with pay

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo Police officers who were suspended without pay after a video showed them pushing 75-year-old protester Martin Gugino in June, are now back on the city’s payroll.
Sources tell News 4 that Robert McCabe,32, and Aaron Torgalski,39, are being suspended with pay due to a collective bargaining agreement that has gone into effect after 30 days. This is normal protocol for this type of agreement.
MORE | Buffalo police officers have been suspended, after they pushed 75-year-old man to the ground
Both officers are charged with assault in the second degree for the incident involving Gugino and face a maximum sentence of seven years if convicted.