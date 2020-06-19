1  of  74
Closings
Buffalo police officer fired for intervening pushes reform

State News
Posted: / Updated:

Cariol Horne in a split screen on CBS This Morning. (CBS)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP/WIVB) — A Buffalo police officer fired for intervening with another officer who she said was choking a suspect is stepping up calls for police reforms.

Cariol Horne is receiving national attention, as police conduct is put under the microscope. She has spent several years advocating for Cariol’s Law, which would require officers to intervene in cases of excessive force and protect them from retaliation.

She says it’s timely in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police last month.

Horne was fired more than ten years ago, just short of collecting a pension, after trying to stop her partner from choking a suspect. Tuesday, Horne appeared on CNN and defended her actions.

“I don’t want any officer to go through what I have gone through,” Horne says. “I had five children and I lost everything, but [the suspect] did not lose his life. So, if I have nothing else to live for in life, at least I can know that I did the right thing and that Neil Mack still breathes.”

Last week the Common Council passed a resolution asking Attorney General Letitita James to take a second look at the incident involving Horne.

Destination NY

