Buffalo Police Lieutenant suspended following video of him swearing at woman

State News

by: Marlee Tuskes and Kelly Khatib

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Video shows Buffalo Police Lieutenant Mike DeLong approach a woman as she records a separate incident where several officers are seen surrounding a man outside a 7/11.

Now, because of what he said in the video, DeLong has been suspended and internal affairs is investigating. That video shows him confronting the woman and calling her an offensive word.

According to a Facebook post, the woman saw several officers approach a man standing outside a 7/11 on Sunday.

In the video, DeLong is seen continuing to confront the woman recording before calling her an expletive and telling her to leave.


The video ends showing the man officers were originally dealing with being put into an ambulance.
Within hours of the woman sharing this on Facebook, the video has been shared more than a thousand times. A Buffalo Police spokesperson tells News 4 Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood immediately opened an internal affairs investigation into the incident and within a few hours, DeLong was suspended.

In a statement to News 4 , Mayor Byron Brown says he supports the commissioner’s actions to open an internal affairs investigation and suspend Lieutenant DeLong. The mayor says there is no place for that kind of behavior in the Buffalo Police Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

