Brewed specifically for Syracuse, Labatt introduces Labatt Blue and Orange.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Labatt Blue is releasing a limited edition beer just for Syracuse called Labatt Blue & Orange.
The beer was developed in the Labatt Brew House in Buffalo and packaged exclusively for upstate New York.
The special brew is a blend of regular Labatt Blue and natural blood orange flavor.
The new packaging includes a new, bright blue glass bottle with a special edition blue and orange wrap.
It’s available for a limited time only – September to November.
“Syracuse is a great city that has always supported Labatt Blue. This Fall we wanted to return the favor – and what better way than to combine two of the areas favorite things – Labatt Blue and, of course, Orange,“Rob Hertenstein, Labatt brand manager