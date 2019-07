UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR_ — The Cicero man police say killed a Utica teen about two weeks ago pleaded not guilty Monday morning in Oneida County Court

Investigators say Brandon Clark, 21, stabbed Bianca Devins, 17, to death and then posted photos of her body on social media.

Clark pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

The Oneida County District Attorney says his office has no plans to offer a plea deal.

Clark remains held without bail.