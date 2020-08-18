Boilermaker unveils new virtual challenge: Empire State Race-Off

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Which New York State region has the best running community? A new virtual challenge is about to find out.

The Boilermaker Road Race is offering up a virtual challenge called the Empire State Race-Off. The virtual race is a friendly competition to find out which region runs the most. The challenge also has a charitable component, and all of the donations go to the United Way.

“United Way is an essential nonprofit organization across all of New York State,” said Kristyn Bucciero Beckwith, Director of Marketing and Communications with United Way of the Mohawk Valley. “In times of crisis, our local United Way, as well as the more than 30 United Ways throughout New York, step-up to create innovative solutions to meet our respective communities’ needs. It is through connections and partnerships with organizations, like the Boilermaker Road Race, and community members that help drive this work.”

“The pandemic has taken so much from all of us. Although insignificant in the grand scheme of things, this includes our traditional sports rivalries and regional competitions,” said Boilermaker Marketing Director, Jordan Peters. “The Empire State Race-Off was born out of a desire to embrace the friendly rivalries that exist between the diverse regions of New York State in a way that encourages healthy, fun and stress-relieving outdoor activities while also supporting a great organization like United Way.”

So, how does the virtual race work? After registering, participants choose one of ten regions to represent:

Albany

Binghamton

Buffalo

Long Island

Mid-Hudson

New York City

North Country

Rochester

Syracuse

Utica-Rome

You don’t have to choose the region where you reside, and participants from out-of-state can choose any region they want to represent. Then, between September 16 and October 30, participants will record their milage at an online platform. The region that accumulates the most miles will be crowned the winner.