Blue Lives Matter protest held in Saratoga Springs; Black Lives Matter protesters gather at Congress Park

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WTEN) — A Blue Lives Matter protest was held in Saratoga Springs on Thursday.

Among those in attendance were Sen. Jim Tedisco and Assemblymember Mary Beth Walsh. The protestors made their way up Lake Avenue and then walked down Broadway.

#HappeningNow: A Blue Lives Matter Protest is currently underway in Saratoga Springs. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/tUoLd5LGhK — Jamie DeLine (@JamieDeLineNews) July 30, 2020

A counter Black Lives Matter protest was also held at the same time in front of Saratoga Springs City Hall. The group later made their way down Broadway and then to Congress Park.

Video showed protesters chanting against police brutality.

Black Lives Matter Protesters are currently standing infront of Saratoga Springs City Hall @WTEN pic.twitter.com/UdECuCX7eE — Jamie DeLine (@JamieDeLineNews) July 30, 2020

NEWS10 ABC reached out to the Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner and was told there have been more than 30 protests in the city, and while they believe in Black Lives Matter, she said the increasing confrontations cannot continue.