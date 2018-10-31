Blake Shelton coming to KeyBank Center in February
BUFFALO (WIVB) - Country music star Blake Shelton is coming to KeyBank Center in February, KeyBank Center announced in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.
Shelton is bringing his Friends and Heroes Tour to Buffalo on Feb. 22, which includes Lauren Alaina and special appearances by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, and Trace Adkins.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Nov. 9.
