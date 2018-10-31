State News

Blake Shelton coming to KeyBank Center in February

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 11:14 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 11:14 AM EDT

BUFFALO (WIVB) - Country music star Blake Shelton is coming to KeyBank Center in February, KeyBank Center announced in a Facebook post Tuesday evening. 

Shelton is bringing his Friends and Heroes Tour to Buffalo on Feb. 22, which includes  Lauren Alaina and special appearances by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, and Trace Adkins. 

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Nov. 9. 

