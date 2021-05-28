Biden’s proposed budget would send millions to WNY for Civil Works projects

U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS | Buffalo District

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — President Biden announced his proposed ‘Budget of the Government‘ for the Fiscal Year 2022 and it includes millions in federal funding for projects across Western New York.

Biden’s budget would funnel over $6.79 billion in discretionary funding to the Civil Works program of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Included in that proposed total is $89.3 million allocated to the USACE Buffalo District to fund area projects.

Projects generally include maintenance of federal shipping channels and navigation structures and operation/maintenance of the Black Rock Lock and Mount Morris Dam, according to USACE.

The Buffalo District encompasses areas of New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Funding for projects in Erie County includes $10,600,000 for the Black Rock Channel, $20,908,000 for the Buffalo Harbor and in Chautauqua County $680,000 for the Dunkirk Harbor.

See the full list of proposed projects and funding below:

New York

ProjectAllocated Funds
Black Rock Channel$10,600,000
Buffalo Harbor$20,908,000
Dunkirk Harbor$680,000
Little Sodus Bay$6,900,000
Mount Morris Dam$5,799,000
Oswego Harbor$5,606,000
Rochester Harbor$5,010,000
Data: U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS | Buffalo District

Pennsylvania

ProjectAllocated Funds
Erie Harbor$263,000
Data: U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS | Buffalo District

Ohio

ProjectAllocated Funds
Ashtabula Harbor$457,000
Cleveland Harbor$10,020,000
Conneaut Harbor$2,764,000
Fairport Harbor$3,880,000
Huron Harbor$8,000
Lorain Harbor$2,317,000
Sandusky Harbor$1,463,000
Toledo Harbor$6,929,000
Vermillion Harbor$5,700,000
Data: U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS | Buffalo District


In addition, a proposed $500,000 would go to the Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study across the Buffalo, Chicago and Detroit districts.

“The goal is to create a plan identifying vulnerable coastal areas and recommending actions to bolster the coastal resources’ ability to withstand, recover from and adapt to future hydrologic uncertainty with respect to built and natural coastal environments. Recent high-water events across the Great Lakes brought about the study’s need,” outlined USACE.

