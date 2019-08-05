Bath resident finds person sleeping in their child’s bed

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County 911 dispatcher received a call in the early morning hours of August 3rd of a reported burglary in progress. The New York State Police were sent to County Route 10 in the Town of Bath where a resident reported Matthew Root sleeping in her child’s bed.

Matthew Root, age 27 of Bath, told State Police that he had permission from the tenant to sleep there as long as he did the dishes. He was unable to provide proof of this agreement.

The resident told Police that she did not give any permission anyone to use her apartment. When she arrived home that evening she found the front door jammed. Once inside she found Root sleeping in one her her children’s beds. She also reported stated that there was damage to the door jam and a television in the apartment.

Root has denied having caused any damage and accuses law enforcement of causing the damage.

Root was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespassing and Criminal Mischief in the 3rd and 4th degree. He was sent to the Steuben County Jail to be arraigned later that day.