BAIL FAIL: Steuben County man arrested multiple times, then released

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — A new statewide poll released this week by the Siena College Research Institute shows nearly one-half of state voters think the new bail reform law is bad for New York and locals throughout the Southern Tier are seeing it firsthand.

Javan Harris, who is 26 years old and currently homeless, was arrested four different times over the last four days in Steuben County for a list of crimes in Bath and Hornell. The crimes range from grand larceny, public lewdness, burglary and forcible touching.

Due to the requirements of the new bail reform law, Harris was issued an appearance ticket. After his fourth arrest in Hornell Monday evening, he was held on $2,000 bail.

The following is a press release from the Village of Bath Police Department: