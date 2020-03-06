Back seat bill ready for Governor’s signature

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A bill that would require adult back seat passengers to wear a seat belt is on the Governor’s desk ready for a signature.

“Let’s require everyone, no matter where you’re sitting in the vehicle, to wear your seat belt,” Sen. David Carlucci said.

According to Sen. Carlucci’s office, only children 16 and under are required to wear a seat belt in the back of a car. He’s sponsoring legislation that would require everyone in the back seat to do so.

“Each year, around 40,000 Americans are killed in an automobile accident; half of which are not wearing seat belts,” he said. “We know now that if you’re not wearing a seat belt in a vehicle and you experience a crash, you’re eight times more likely to be killed or injured.”

A spokesperson from AAA New York calls the legislation “lifesaving” saying:

“This comprehensive seat belt law will save lives and prevent injures on New York State roadways.”

And with the increase of ride share services like Uber and Lyft, Carlucci said it’s critical.

“We have more and more people riding in the back seat of vehicles, and the simple fact is that not only are you at jeopardy to yourself if you’re not wearing a seat belt, but you become a major problem to the occupant in front of you,” he said. “In fact, you’re two times more likely to kill the occupant in front of you even if they’re wearing a seat belt.”

The legislation still needs approval from Gov. Andrew Cuomo to become law.