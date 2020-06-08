1  of  74
Closings
Average price of gas across US rises above $2 for first time in months

State News

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time in months, the national average price of gas is back above two dollars.

At $2.03, the price is five cents higher than it was last week. Still, it’s quite a bit lower than the average price from one year ago, which was $2.76.

New York’s average price has also risen. According to AAA, the state’s average gas price went up two cents, bringing it to $2.20.

One year, ago, New York’s average was $2.90 per gallon.

Here’s what the average prices look like across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $2.25 (up three cents since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.19 (down one cent since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.11 (up one cent since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.20 (no change since last week)
  • Rome – $2.21 (up three cents since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.10 (up one cent since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.19 (up one cent since last week)

With states reopening, drivers are getting back on the road, leading to a higher demand for gas.

AAA expects the average prices to keep rising, especially as summer road trips are expected to be very popular this year.

