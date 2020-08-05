Attorney General James and Senator Gillibrand defend reproductive rights

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State Attorney General Letitia James and Senator Kristen Gillibrand are defending their stances on reproductive rights. They claim the COVID-19 pandemic has served as a “excuse for some to launch an assault on reproductive freedom.”

“I will take legal action against anyone who tried to restrict abortion access either through arbitrary rules like admitting privileges at local hospitals, or more recently by using the pandemic as a lame excuse. “James said.

“Your ability to access care shouldn’t depend on what state you live in. It also shouldn’t depend on your background or your bank account,” Gilligrand added.

The AG was also critical of President Donald Trump, saying his administration has “taken dangerous actions” to restrict reproductive rights.