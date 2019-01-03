Assemblyman Hawley: Sports betting in NY could tacked onto state budget Video

NEW YORK STATE (WROC) - Sports betting will soon be coming to upstate New York.

Oneida Indian Nation, the owner of the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, announced Wednesday that it will be partnering with Caesars Entertainment to bring sports gambling to the casino, in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that struck down a ban on sports betting last year.

The new complex, called "The Lounge with Caesars Sports," is set to open in 2019. However, the news isn’t thrilling for other state casinos who have been pushing for sports betting rules in New York State.

Right now, state casinos and racinos, like Batavia Downs and del Lago in Seneca County, aren't allowed to offer the service. The businesses are still waiting on the state to take action.

But, if anyone is wagering a bet that sports betting could be coming to Batavia Downs in the future, you might be in luck.

According to Assemblyman Steve Hawley, new legislation to bring sports betting is on the way. The chairman of the state Assembly's racing and wagering committee, Gary Pretlow, introduced legislation to bring sports betting to areas like Batavia Downs back at the end of May. But with only three weeks until the end of session, Hawley says time wasn’t on his side last year.

But now, the odds might be in Batavia’s favor.

"He’s assured many, many people that that legislation will be introduced momentarily if not already," says Hawley. "So we expect to see that early in the process. It might even be a budget bill."

Last May, the Supreme Court decided in favor of letting states to implement their own sports betting if they were so inclined. People heading into Batavia Downs Thursday said the pros outweigh the cons.

"People have been waiting for a long time," said Marvin Smith. "Pennsylvania has it. New Jersey has it."

Though the Oneida Indian Nation made the sports betting at Turning Stone announcement, Hawley says it’s not a done deal just yet. "The National Indian Gaming Commission has to rule on that and approve it," he says. "And then it goes to the NYS Gaming Commission, who will put forth regulations and the Oneida Nation would have to accept those and implement those before they would start sports betting."

Hawley adds being that he represents Batavia Downs as a legislator and supports local businesses, he will "probably support voting in favor of this."

If Assemblyman Pretlow does introduce a bill to bring sports betting to Batavia Down, the bill would more than likely become effective in 90 days. It’s not clear yet if this will be in the state budget for sure.