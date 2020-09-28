Gov. Cuomo: NYS tenant eviction protection extended through January, infection rate rises to 1.5%

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with media Monday to give an update on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

It’s been 212 days since the coronavirus arrived in New York state and the governor said Monday’s data is as follows:

52,936 tests conducted statewide

834 new cases of COVID-19 in New York

Infection rate of 1.5%

11 new virus deaths statewide

543 New Yorkers hospitalized

135 in an ICU

57 intubated

“The numbers today are interesting,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We’re coming into the fall and all the health experts said we had to be careful with the fall; people going indoors, schools open, etc. We have spikes in some states, and we have a global spike. We’re also seeing, in these numbers, significant action in clusters. It’s basically Brooklyn, Orange, and Rockland that are increasing this number.”

Sunday’s infection rate statewide was 1.02% and Saturday’s was 1%.

The governor said state officials would focus on those downstate areas with additional testing and compliance checks.

The governor said New York state’s residential tenant eviction protection is now extended through Jan. 1, 2021. That protection, made through an Executive Order earlier this year, states that no resident can be evicted for failure to pay rent due to the pandemic. A similar eviction order for commercial tenants was previously extended through the same date.

“I want people to have fundamental stability in their lives, nobody will be evicted because of COVID,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor said New York City residents have called for a vote of no confidence regarding the city’s school board. He said New York City residents have called for a state takeover of the district.

“We’ll get the numbers, and we’ll act prudently on those numbers,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I get the concern of the principal’s union, and I’m sure that concern will be shared by the teacher’s union and the parents of New York City Schools. If the numbers show a problem, we will act accordingly.”

The governor said the state benchmark is 5% infection rate for schools to close. He said the state could intervene lower than 5% if the circumstance justified it.

Regarding the status of the state budget, the governor said that the federal government needs to help close the gap with state and local funding in a second potential relief package.

“We’re not picking up the check for COVID,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The federal government owes New York more than any other state in the nation. These other states had months notice to deal with COVID — we had 19 days. It ambushed us because the federal government missed the obvious fact that the virus was not going to wait in China for us to act.”

