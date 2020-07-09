‘America’s Greatest Chicken Wing Party’ to replace Wingfest in Buffalo this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The National Buffalo Wing Festival is being reimagined for this year.

Festival founder Drew Cerza held a virtual conference with FeedMore WNY to discuss the plans for this year’s event on Wednesday morning.

Cerza says there won’t be a physical event at Sahlen Field this year, but across the country, there will be “America’s Greatest Chicken Wing Party.”

Prior to this year, the festival had been held at Sahlen Field every Labor Day weekend since 2002.

While introducing a new site called ChickenWingUSA.com, Cerza presented this as an opportunity to raise money for food banks. This would be done through “chicken wing parties” held across the nation.

Since it began, Wingfest has raised $400,000 for local charities.

On October 4, Cerza says Buffalo Bills backer bars and restaurants across the United States will host chicken wing parties as fundraisers when the Bills face the Las Vegas Raiders.

“This is an unprecedented reimagining of an American food festival. No other such event has ever attempted something like this before,” Cerza said. “For years, I’ve heard from Wingfest attendees from across the United States who wanted us to bring a celebration of wings to their hometown. This year, we’re doing just that – all while raising money for a great cause.”

Cerza says he is working with local politicians to create an official proclamation naming October as National Chicken Wing Month.

