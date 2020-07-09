1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

‘America’s Greatest Chicken Wing Party’ to replace Wingfest in Buffalo this year

State News

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The National Buffalo Wing Festival is being reimagined for this year.

Festival founder Drew Cerza held a virtual conference with FeedMore WNY to discuss the plans for this year’s event on Wednesday morning.

Cerza says there won’t be a physical event at Sahlen Field this year, but across the country, there will be “America’s Greatest Chicken Wing Party.”

Prior to this year, the festival had been held at Sahlen Field every Labor Day weekend since 2002.

While introducing a new site called ChickenWingUSA.com, Cerza presented this as an opportunity to raise money for food banks. This would be done through “chicken wing parties” held across the nation.

Since it began, Wingfest has raised $400,000 for local charities.

On October 4, Cerza says Buffalo Bills backer bars and restaurants across the United States will host chicken wing parties as fundraisers when the Bills face the Las Vegas Raiders.

“This is an unprecedented reimagining of an American food festival. No other such event has ever attempted something like this before,” Cerza said. “For years, I’ve heard from Wingfest attendees from across the United States who wanted us to bring a celebration of wings to their hometown. This year, we’re doing just that – all while raising money for a great cause.”

Cerza says he is working with local politicians to create an official proclamation naming October as National Chicken Wing Month.

MORE | See the other ways “America’s Greatest Chicken Wing Party” aims to raise money for food banks here.

