Amazon series ‘Modern Love’ begins filming in Capital Region

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (WTEN) — Sirens blared in the Monument Square neighborhood of Downtown Troy early Monday morning. There was no emergency; police were warning residents their cars would be towed if they were in the way of the “Modern Love” film set.

From Monday until Wednesday, parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect on parts of Broadway, River and State streets while production crews film scenes on Troy’s streetscapes for the Amazon Prime anthology series.

In a week, the crews move to Schenectady and set up at Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons School. In exchange for a financial incentive, Amazon Prime’s production company will make TV magic on NDBG’s campus.

“I think they also looked at some other schools in Capital Region,” said Kiante Jones, Principal at NDBG, “but they felt that the architecture, the aesthetic look that our building provided was what they wanted for their episode.”

Students will learn remotely the week of the 28th while the episode is being filmed. Jones says it gives them the opportunity to test out their virtual learning model they have planned for COVID-19 emergencies, and gives the Golden Knights something fun to look forward to.

“I think it something that the school will always be remembered for,” Jones said, “and I think it just adds to the excitement, because some people in the community are into the series.”