Albany woman on cover of TIME for providing free food fridges during pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Fridges filled with food. That was the mission of an Albany woman — her way to help fight food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Random fridges popping up all over the city of Albany was the brain child of Jammella Anderson.

“I’m just really excited to talk about Albany and show how wonderful Albany is and how many people are stepping up to help,” Anderson said.

When someone at TIME magazine heard about her project, Free Food Fridge Albany, they had to come see it for themselves.

“I didn’t know I was gonna be on the cover.”

The problem of food insecurity in the U.S. is ubiquitous across regions and ethnicities, but Black and Latino households are most vulnerable. In the absence of a government solution, Jammella Anderson—and an army of women around the country—have stepped up https://t.co/8eMtaEne8I pic.twitter.com/9rr0iXYkeS — TIME (@TIME) March 4, 2021

In the March issue, Anderson chronicles her journey and how she coordinated restaurants, farmers and volunteers to work together to fill fridges with fresh produce and feed the hungry.

“I’ve been contacted by everybody, which is cool to have so much visibility for the project,” she said.

“I had no idea someone like me could be on the cover,” Anderson continued. “I’m just Jammella. I live in Albany. People know who I am. To have my name on the cover for thousands to see is wild.”

And you can bet her work in the community is not done, yet. For more on Anderson’s project, head to Free Food Fridge Albany.