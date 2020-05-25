Albany Academy Cadets march for fallen soldiers and COVID-19 losses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Memorial Day parades across the region this year are canceled, but a group of young cadets found a way to continue their tradition of marching in honor of fallen heroes.

Members of the Albany Academy Cadet Corps marched around the school’s track Monday morning in memory of those who died while serving our country.

Chris Lauricella, Head of Schools at the Albany Academies, says the students came up with the idea for an alternative parade all on their own.

“We teach them a lot in terms of content and skills, but the other piece is character,” Lauricella told News10, “so for them to reach out on their own, without being prompted, to ask to do this, is just a statement about their character as young people.”

The Cadets counted their steps based on the number of Coronavirus deaths in New York State, while wearing masks and keeping a safe distance of six feet.