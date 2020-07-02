1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Activists call for new measures as bail reform is rolled back

by: Johan Sheridan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rollbacks to bail reform measures from early 2020 went into effect Thursday, and activists are demanding more progressive policy in exchange for conservative concessions. At 10:30 a.m., activists and lawmakers are coming together to discuss other reforms via Zoom.

Advocates are demanding state legislators address the incarceration rates that disproportionately effect Black and Latinx communities. To them, bail reform measures that ended pretrial incarceration were the first steps in passing critical police and prison reforms.

They say rollbacks will mean thousands more people—detained on the basis of income-level—in jails throughout the state as the coronavirus pandemic and mass protests against racism in the justice system continue. Reform activists are agitating for a slate of criminal justice measures:

  • Elder Parole: Make it easier to evaluate and parole medically vulnerable prisoners or detainees over 55 who have served 15 years or more
  • Fair and Timely Parole: Provide more meaningful review of prisoners or detainees already eligible for parole
  • HALT Solitary Confinement: Replace solitary confinement with humane and effective alternatives
  • Repeal Walking While Trans: End the criminalization of loitering for the purposes of prostitution, which disproportionately targets transpeople of color
  • Protect Our Courts: Illegalize arrests for civil violations while suspect is going to, attending, or leaving court

Several measures already have enough support to pass, and could help slow coronavirus in courts, jails, prisons, and detention facilities.

