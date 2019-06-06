A key assembly committee moves forward with bill granting licenses to undocumented immigrants

The bill that would give over 265,000 undocumented immigrants the chance to get a New York State driver’s licenses is moving forward as the measure sailed through the Assembly Transportation Committee Wednesday.

The bill would allow undocumented immigrants to get a driver license with a foreign ID after passing a standard driving test. So far, there hasn’t been much movement in the Senate as some Democrats upstate and on Long Island are not sure if they can support the bill.

Advocates say giving undocumented immigrants’ driver’s licenses would earn revenue for the state and increase public safety. Those opposed say it’s unfair to citizens and would encourage voter fraud.

The bill faces an uncertain future in the full assembly and Senate as the legislative session approaches a close.