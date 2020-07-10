8 COVID-19 deaths in New York Thursday, 1.06% of 73,558 tests came back positive

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the latest coronavirus numbers for New York state Friday morning.

According to the governor’s office there were eight COVID-19 deaths statewide Thursday. To date, New York has had 24,968 virus deaths.

Officials say there were 786 new confirmed cases, and 1.06% of 73,558 tests conducted statewide were positive.

Coronavirus hospitalizations statewide dropped by 25 since Wednesday’s numbers were released, bringing the total to 826.

“New York’s COVID-19 numbers are stable and continue to trend in the right direction, but amid an alarming spike in cases throughout the nation and reports of lack of compliance here at home, it’s vitally important that residents continue practicing the behaviors that have successfully bent the curve,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release. “We know that wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing are effective tools for fighting this virus—and now is the time to redouble those efforts. Continue to be New York Tough this weekend and show this nation the path forward while keeping your loved ones safe!”

Thursday’s data summarized:

Patient Hospitalization – 826 (-25)

– 826 (-25) Patients Newly Admitted – 87 (+8)

– 87 (+8) Hospital Counties – 33

– 33 Number ICU – 178 (+5)

– 178 (+5) Number ICU with Intubation – 92 (-6)

– 92 (-6) Total Discharges – 71,371 (+92)

– 71,371 (+92) Deaths – 8

– 8 Total Deaths – 24,968

Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows, according to the governor’s office: