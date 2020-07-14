4 more states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, 22 total on updated list

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday four more states were added to the coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from these states to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The new states are Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin, making 22 states total after Delaware was removed.

The full updated list of states on the travel advisory:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

North Carolina

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said last month.

“New Yorkers showed incredible courage and resiliency throughout this pandemic, and nowhere is their work more evident than in the numbers we release every day, including in New York City, once a global hotspot,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release Tueday. “However, the success of our efforts depends on citizens’ willingness to comply with state guidance, socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands, and rising cases around the country continue to threaten our progress, which is why four new states have been added to New York’s travel advisory.

“It’s also clear based on contact tracing that many of the new cases in New York are a result of a lack of compliance during the July 4 weekend and illustrate how quickly the virus spreads, with one party, for example, infecting more than a third of attendees,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release. “I cannot be more clear: Look at what’s happening in the rest of the country — if we are not smart, if we don’t wear masks and socially distance, cases will spike. No one wants to go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant.”

State and local contact tracing efforts found that 35% of people who attended a Fourth of July weekend party in Suffolk County, or more than 1/3 of the entire party, became infected with COVID-19, demonstrating how quickly the virus can spread.

Tuesday’s New York state coronavirus, according to the governor’s office:

Patient Hospitalization – 820 (+28)

– 820 (+28) Patients Newly Admitted – 71 (+11)

– 71 (+11) Hospital Counties – 31

– 31 Number ICU – 167 (-8)

– 167 (-8) Number ICU with Intubation – 101 (-2)

– 101 (-2) Total Discharges – 71,692 (+49)

– 71,692 (+49) Deaths – 5

– 5 Total Deaths – 24,994

Officials say of the 60,045 tests conducted in New York state Monday, 912, or 1.5%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 2.0% 0.9% 1.7% Central New York 1.1% 1.0% 1.3% Finger Lakes 0.8% 1.0% 1.4% Long Island 0.9% 1.5% 2.0% Mid-Hudson 0.9% 0.8% 1.6% Mohawk Valley 0.8% 0.8% 1.6% New York City 1.3% 1.1% 1.4% North Country 0.4% 0.2% 0.5% Southern Tier 0.6% 0.9% 0.8% Western New York 1.0% 1.1% 2.0%

Officials say there were 5 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York state Monday, bringing the total to 24,994. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: