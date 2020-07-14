1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

4 more states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, 22 total on updated list

State News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday four more states were added to the coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from these states to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The new states are Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin, making 22 states total after Delaware was removed.

The full updated list of states on the travel advisory:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said last month.

MORE | Gov. Cuomo announces incoming travelers from states of high infection rates must quarantine for 14 days

“New Yorkers showed incredible courage and resiliency throughout this pandemic, and nowhere is their work more evident than in the numbers we release every day, including in New York City, once a global hotspot,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release Tueday. “However, the success of our efforts depends on citizens’ willingness to comply with state guidance, socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands, and rising cases around the country continue to threaten our progress, which is why four new states have been added to New York’s travel advisory.

MORE | New York’s incoming traveler advisory explained, Gov. Cuomo says ‘it’s like any other law’

“It’s also clear based on contact tracing that many of the new cases in New York are a result of a lack of compliance during the July 4 weekend and illustrate how quickly the virus spreads, with one party, for example, infecting more than a third of attendees,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release. “I cannot be more clear: Look at what’s happening in the rest of the country — if we are not smart, if we don’t wear masks and socially distance, cases will spike. No one wants to go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant.”

State and local contact tracing efforts found that 35% of people who attended a Fourth of July weekend party in Suffolk County, or more than 1/3 of the entire party, became infected with COVID-19, demonstrating how quickly the virus can spread.

Tuesday’s New York state coronavirus, according to the governor’s office:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 820 (+28)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 71 (+11)
  • Hospital Counties – 31
  • Number ICU – 167 (-8)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 101 (-2)
  • Total Discharges – 71,692 (+49)
  • Deaths – 5
  • Total Deaths – 24,994

Officials say of the 60,045 tests conducted in New York state Monday, 912, or 1.5%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Capital Region2.0%0.9%1.7%
Central New York1.1%1.0%1.3%
Finger Lakes0.8%1.0%1.4%
Long Island0.9%1.5%2.0%
Mid-Hudson0.9%0.8%1.6%
Mohawk Valley0.8%0.8%1.6%
New York City1.3%1.1%1.4%
North Country0.4%0.2%0.5%
Southern Tier0.6%0.9%0.8%
Western New York1.0%1.1%2.0%

Officials say there were 5 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York state Monday, bringing the total to 24,994. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Broome2
Erie1
Queens1
St. Lawrence1

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss