3 more New Yorkers being tested for novel coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Health announced three more New Yorkers are being tested for novel coronavirus.
So far in New York state, seven individuals have been identified for testing. The CDC determined three of those cases were negative while the other four are still pending.
Officials say at this time, there are no confirmed cases in New York State.
“While the experts still believe the risk of catching this novel coronavirus is currently low in New York, I want all New Yorkers to know we are prepared and continue to take all necessary steps to keep people informed and safe,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release. “I have directed the Department of Health and other state agencies to continue working closely with the CDC, the World Health Organization, our local and federal government partners, and New York’s healthcare providers to ensure we stay ahead of this situation.”
“We encourage all New Yorkers to take normal precautions against sickness, such as regular hand washing and avoiding close contact with people who are sick,” said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker in a press release. “We will continue to work with our partners at the CDC and are prepared to assist in any way necessary to ensure the health of New Yorkers.”
There’s been an outbreak of a novel coronavirus in China, and two confirmed cases in the United States — one in Chicago and one in Washington state.
Symptoms of the novel coronavirus may include:
- Runny nose
- Headache
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Fever
- A general feeling of being unwell.
CDC officials recommend that people avoid all nonessential travel to Wuhan, China. Additionally, health department officials say certain everyday proactive measures can help stop the spread of the virus, including:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.