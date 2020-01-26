3 more New Yorkers being tested for novel coronavirus

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JANUARY 24: Tourists wear face masks as they visit Edinburgh Castle on January 24, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland. It has been confirmed that 14 people in Scotland with symptoms have tested negative for the coronavirus, which has killed at least 26 people in China. A daily incident management team has been created by the Scottish government to monitor the developing situation. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Health announced three more New Yorkers are being tested for novel coronavirus.

So far in New York state, seven individuals have been identified for testing. The CDC determined three of those cases were negative while the other four are still pending.

Officials say at this time, there are no confirmed cases in New York State.

“While the experts still believe the risk of catching this novel coronavirus is currently low in New York, I want all New Yorkers to know we are prepared and continue to take all necessary steps to keep people informed and safe,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release. “I have directed the Department of Health and other state agencies to continue working closely with the CDC, the World Health Organization, our local and federal government partners, and New York’s healthcare providers to ensure we stay ahead of this situation.”

“We encourage all New Yorkers to take normal precautions against sickness, such as regular hand washing and avoiding close contact with people who are sick,” said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker in a press release. “We will continue to work with our partners at the CDC and are prepared to assist in any way necessary to ensure the health of New Yorkers.”

There’s been an outbreak of a novel coronavirus in China, and two confirmed cases in the United States — one in Chicago and one in Washington state.

Symptoms of the novel coronavirus may include:

Runny nose

Headache

Cough

Sore throat

Fever

A general feeling of being unwell.

CDC officials recommend that people avoid all nonessential travel to Wuhan, China. Additionally, health department officials say certain everyday proactive measures can help stop the spread of the virus, including: