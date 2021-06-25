Finger Lakes counties to get funding for water projects from state’s $26.7 million package

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to combat the aging drinking water and waste water systems of local and statewide communities, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a $26.7 million grant package Friday.

Monroe, Livingston, Wyoming and Seneca Counties were all included to receive funding from the package.

“New York is committed to providing communities with the resources they need to make critical upgrades to their water systems,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement. “These significant investments will help ensure residents all across the state have access to clean water, furthering our efforts to create a stronger, healthier New York for all.”

The project’s funding, payed in interest-free and low-cost loans, is set to support groups responsible for revitalizing the water system infrastructure across the state. The grants on offer will be split between two types of projects: improvements to sewer or wastewater and upgrades to drinking water systems.

Waste Water Projects:

Village of Little Valley in Cattaraugus County – $3,018,678 in long-term, interest-free financing to rehabilitate their wastewater treatment plant.

Village of Arcade in Wyoming County – $784,441 in long-term, interest-free financing for sanitary sewer improvements.

Monroe County – $4,945,341 in short-term, interest-free financing, $4,945,341 in short-term, low-rate financing, and a $3,775,000 WIIA grant to make aeration system improvements at the Frank E. Van Lare Water Resource Recovery Facility.

Village of Interlaken in Seneca County – $3,887,750 in short-term, interest-free financing, and $1,227,250 in WIIA grant funding for wastewater treatment plant upgrades and improvements.

Village of Port Chester in Westchester County – $870,125 in short-term, interest-free financing and $316,250 in WIIA grant funding for the design and construction of sanitary sewer system improvements

Drinking Water Project:

Village of Dansville in Livingston County – $3,000,000 in WIIA grant funding to replace 37,000 linear feet of aged and undersized water mains and add new hydrants and valves.

Approval for the funding plan was done by the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation. The finances over the projects are subject to approval by the board of Public Authorities Control, scheduled to take place in July.