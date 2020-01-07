2020 State of the State: What we know about Gov. Cuomo’s proposals so far

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses a regional summit of governors on public health issues around cannabis and vaping, Thursday Oct. 17, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is rolling out his legislative proposals for 2020 ahead of his State of the State address on Wednesday.

News 8 WROC will livestream the governor’s address on our website, with coverage beginning at 1:10 p.m. EST.

However, much of what Cuomo is expected to be address, has already been known as the governor’s office has trickled out proposals and agenda items for the past few weeks.

Gov. Cuomo has already unveiled 32 legislative issues.

That’s what we know so far, but we expect to get more details about said proposals during Wednesday’s speech.

A couple things that jump out as having a major impact in Rochester are the proposals to bring three tech companies to downtown, with 700+ jobs, and the $300 million investment in Erie Canal renovations and projects.

Other statewide topics could certainly impact Rochester residents as well — like a high speed rail service that would connect all the major Upstate New York cities.

Our special live coverage of Gov. Cuomo’s annual State of the State address begins Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. EST.