$1M lottery ticket sold in Painted Post

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – One lucky lottery player in Painted Post won $1 million from the Mega Millions.

The winning ticket was sold at the Dandy Mini Mart at 304 South Hamilton St. in Painted Post on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

While the winner did not get the $103 million grand prize for matching all five numbers plus the Mega Millions ball, the lucky winner in Painted Post matched the first five numbers.

According to the New York Lottery website, the winnings numbers are 08-12-23-39-43.

Dandy Mini Mart employee Keegan O’Neill told 18 News’ media partner The Leader that the winner has not yet claimed their prize.

If you are the lucky winner, here is how to claim your prize, according to the New York State Lottery.

If your prize is $601 or more, you can claim your prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers or mail it to the Lottery. If the retailer scans your ticket and it has a single prize value of more than $600, the retailer cannot pay the prize. After the ticket is scanned, the retailer will give you a Lottery terminal-generated “File Claim” receipt and your winning ticket. Be sure to get your ticket from the retailer as it is required to claim a prize. If you are mailing the ticket in, you will need to complete a claim form.

Click here to download a claim form.

Winning tickets for all amounts may also be mailed to:

New York Lottery

PO Box 7533

Schenectady, NY 12301-7533

Mega Millions winners in New York have one year to claim their prize.

According to The Leader, “every state deducts 24 percent in federal taxes from lottery winnings of more than $5,000. In New York, an additional 8.8 percent in taxes is claimed by the state.”

The Dandy Mini-Mart that sold the ticket will receive a six percent retailer commission with no cap.