16- and 17 year-olds can preregister to vote in New York state starting in 2020

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — As of January 1, 2020 people no longer have to wait until they’re 18 to preregister to vote in New York state.

“This is a big deal for people who are young that want to take advantage of getting registered to vote right away,” Erie County Board of Elections Commissioner Jeremy Zellner said.

Zellner said overall young people just aren’t heading to the polls as much, and they’re hoping this new law will help.

“You look across the country and younger voters are just not turning out to vote and some of that reason could be they just aren’t registered to vote,” he said. “So I think what the state did this year in a package of things to help people vote and to increase turnout along with early voting was to allow for the pre-registration of 16- and 17 year-olds.”