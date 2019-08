BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 11-year-old girl was shot in the leg area overnight in Buffalo.

Police say it happened just before Midnight on the 500 block of Winslow Ave.

The girl was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.