State minimum wage increase could hurt small business

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)– The minimum wage will increase to $11.80 for workers outside of New York City.

Archimage part-owner Kim Fredell says the new minimum wage is good for business and workers throughout the state.

“Increasing the minimum wage is just a way for people to feel a sense of dignity about their lives,” said Fredell.

The new minimum wage goes into effect on December 31.

It increases rates to $15 for workers in New York City, $13 for those in long Island and Westchester, and $11.80 for the rest of the state.

For some small businesses, an increase could mean less money for business costs.

The last three rate increases, Nick Tahou’s says they didn’t change prices. This year however it’s something owner Alex Tahou is considering.

“So maybe the minimum wage is increasing and people increase their prices higher than the minimum wage increase cost them. So now people are going to be paying more than what they were paying before. So the increase in the minimum wage might be eaten up by the extra costs of what they’re purchasing,” said Tahou.

The Rochester Chamber of Commerce joined a coalition of organizations against the minimum wage increase.

Another organization in the group, the National Federation of Independent Business, called the hike unprecedented saying-

“The perpetual effort to increase the minimum wage has squarely put the viability of small businesses across new york in peril,” said Mike Durant, NFIB\NY state director.

As part of Governor Cuomo’s plan, the minimum wage will continue to increase next year to $12.50 for workers outside of New York City.