Senate Majority passes new legislation to improve environmental justice

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The Senate Democratic Majority advanced legislation on Wednesday to protect low-income communities and communities of color from dealing with unfair and unsafe pollution burdens. This legislation builds on protections previously passed as part of the Climate Leadership And Community Protection Act (CCPA).

The new legislation will address and mitigate the effects of climate change in ways that protect environmental justice communities. This legislative package requires environmental impact statements for projects that may impact minority or economically distressed communities.

“New York continues to lead the nation in promoting environmental justice,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. “This legislative package provides much-needed and long-overdue environmental and public health protections to low-income communities and communities of color.”

The legislation: