Sen. Ortt aide resigns after video involving racial slurs surfaces on Facebook

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An aide for New York State Sen. Robert Ortt (R-62) resigned Monday after videos surfaced on Facebook that appear to show the staffer using racial slurs during a neighborhood dispute.

Ortt’s office said they accepted Robert Welch’s resignation, but had no additional comment on what they discussed.

Ortt released a statement that says he holds himself and his staff to the highest standards of professionalism and conduct.

“The employee’s actions in these videos did not meet those standards,” Ortt said in the statement.

The videos do not show Welch, but you can hear a man screaming at a group and using racial slurs. The Facebook post includes a still photo of a man that appears to be Welch.

The dispute, according to the Facebook post, was over a teenager striking a law sign while jumping over it.

Welch could not be reached for comment.

The North Tonawanda Police Department, which responded to a complaint, did not return messages seeking comment.