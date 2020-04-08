1  of  75
Coronavirus Facts First

Schumer unveils heroes fund proposal

State Legislature

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WROC) — Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for doctors, nurses, grocery store clerks and other essential workers to receive up to $25,000 in hazard pay.

The money would be part of the phase four Coronavirus Relief Bill. Schumer said he’s calling it the Heroes Fund.

“When the other side wanted to give $400 million to the biggest corporations, the least we can do is help our frontline workers. They would get $13 an hour from now till December up to $25,000 a year, and they deserve it,” Schumer said.

According to Schumer, if approved the money would be given to employers, then employees would distribute the payments. Lawmakers will return to work to negotiate the coronavirus relief bill the week of April 20.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

