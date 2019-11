FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2016 file photo, Linzy Rayfield, manager of Sun Gallery Tanning Studio in Ridgeland, Miss., stands at a level three tanning bed as she explains the company’s safety steps. Health advocates are asking Mississippi lawmakers to ban people younger than 18 from using tanning beds. They say teenagers put themselves at risk of cancer while tanning for proms or other events. The District of Columbia and 17 states, including Louisiana and Texas, have already enacted such a ban, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. This will be the fourth year for the American Cancer Society’s lobbying group, Cancer Action Network, to push for one in Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Last summer, the New York State Legislature approved a bill to keep minors from using indoor tanning salons, and now a new bill would take the age requirement event further.

The bill, S06825, would “increase the age required to use ultraviolet radiation devices to 21 years of age.”

The bill is sponsored by state Sen. James Koufis (D-39) and if passed, would take effect immediately.