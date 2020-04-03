1  of  75
NYS budget: Updated legislation regarding tobacco and nicotine use

State Legislature
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo is taking unprecedented steps to combat the use of harmful tobacco and nicotine products across New York State.

The budget prohibits the sale or distribution of e-cigarette or vape products that are flavored unless approved as part of the FDA pre-market approval which:

  • Prohibits the sale of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, in all pharmacies,
  • Restricts the delivery of e-liquid products only to NYS-licensed vape retailers
  • Restricts the public display of tobacco and vape products near schools
  • Requires manufacturers of vape products to disclose to the DOH Commissioner and the public, information about the ingredients by-products, or contaminates in vape products whether intentionally or unintentionally added
  • Bans certain carrier oils if they are found to be harmful
  • Bans coupons and manufacturer discounts and displays in shops
  • Increases penalties for illegally selling tobacco products to minors

