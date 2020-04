FILE – In this March 13, 2020, file photo New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 coronavirus infection testing facility at Glen Island Park, in New Rochelle, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York Hate Crime Anti-Terrorism Act included in the 2021 New York budget seeks to target domestic terrorism hate crimes.

The law makes “domestic acts of terrorism motivated by hate” an A-1 class felony. Those convicted of the felony would face up to life in prison without the ability of parole.