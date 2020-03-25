NY Senate bill aims to suspend rent payments for 90 days amid COVID-19 outbreak

RICHMOND, CA – JUNE 15: A “for rent” sign is posted in front of a house on June 15, 2012 in Richmond, California. According to a report by Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies, the tepid real estate market could see a turnaround with the price of rental properties surging and vacancies dropping from 10.6 percent in 2009 to 9.5 percent last year, the lowest level since 2002. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — A bill in the New York State Senate would suspend rent payments for certain residential tenants and small business commercial tenants for 90 days in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The bill, S8125, is sponsored by State Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-12). The bill is currently listed as in committee, and has several co-sponsors.

According to the bill’s summary:

“Suspends all rent payments for certain residential tenants and small business commercial tenants if such tenant has lost employment or was forced to close their place of business and certain mortgage payments for landlords of such tenants in the state for ninety days following the effective date of this act in response to the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).”

Last week, Gov. Cuomo announced measures enacted for financial relief amid the pandemic, including:

90-day mortgage relief

Waive mortgage payments based on financial hardship

No negative reporting to credit bureaus

Grace period for loan modification

No late payment fees or online payment fees

Postponing or suspending foreclosures

Waive fees for overdrafts, ATMs, and credit cards

Full bill