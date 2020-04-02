1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

NY budget deadline passes, some state workers go unpaid

State Legislature

by: Corina Cappabianca

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As state lawmakers continue to work to pass the state budget, about 120,000 state workers have not received their paychecks.

Wayne Spence, the President of the New York State Public Employees Federation, spoke out Wednesday and said about half of his 52,000 members have been affected.

“How could this happen?” he asked. “This is unprecedented. How could we not fix this? How could we let all these things happen to members who’ve sacrificed a lot.”

Spence said some workers who haven’t gotten a paycheck work in Tax & Finance, Probation, and the Department of Health.

“If you scheduled that first payment and this is the first of the month, that mortgage check, those car loan payments, all those bills that you probably now have on automatic payment — they can’t get processed because the person who’s taking that money is going to be, you know, no money’s in the account,” he said.

A spokesperson with the Office of the State Comptroller’s Office said they’ve sent warnings about the issue since December.

The office said the following in a statement:

“The Executive and the state Legislature were advised early on that an emergency appropriation or an approved budget is required so that direct deposit and paper checks can be released. This is the long-standing precedent for handling payroll when a budget deadline looms.”

On Tuesday, the State Budget Director said that the State Comptroller had the power to send the checks and that it was a result of a technical problem.

The Office of the State Comptroller said:

“Our office is not experiencing any technical or computer issues. The administrative payroll that falls on April 1 is a single payroll file that includes both lagged and non-lagged state employees.”

“The Comptroller could have paid them yesterday,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during his Red Room briefing on Wednesday. “We’ve gone through this situation before. He chose not to. He must pay them the moment it passes.”

The Governor also said there was a “conceptual agreement” on the state budget, so that is a good sign that things will be moving soon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss