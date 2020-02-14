NY bills would require back seat passengers to buckle up

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Two state lawmakers are teaming up with two major organizations to push for a state law that would require people to buck up in the back seat of the car.

AAA and Albany Medical Center are two of the groups involved in the push to change the law.

However, the proposal is raising some questions over enforcement because it’s more difficult for police to see if a back seat passenger is wearing a seat belt than those in the front seat.

Still, bills for back seat belts in the New York State Assembly and Senate have passed through committees.