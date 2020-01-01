NY bill would define antisemitism as hate crime

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An upstate lawmaker wants New York to consider his bill that would strengthen the state’s hate crime laws — specifically on antisemitism.

This comes just days after an attack on people celebrating Hanukkah at a Rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York.

Senator Joe Griffo wants to amend the hate crime laws to define rhetoric leading to, or the action of antisemitism, to be a qualifier of a hate crime.

“We have laws that prevent discrimination, but in this particular case, it would elevate this to a hate crime under the state human rights law,” Griffo said.

“That’s essentially what this statue, this piece of legislation would do.”

The legislation was introduced last spring toward the end of the 2016 legislative session. It currently sits in committee.