NY Assembly bill would change license suspension law for unpaid tickets

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A bill in the New York State Assembly would change how driver’s licenses are suspended in relation to unpaid tickets.

Assembly Bill A7463B would limit the grounds for the suspension of a driver’s license and if approved, would provide additional notification for when a person is required to make an appearance.

The bill would also require income-based payment plans to be available for fines and surcharges.

The bill is still currently in committee and is yet to pass the assembly.

