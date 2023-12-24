ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new bill was signed in New York on Friday that puts an end to hunting competitions in certain settings.

Legislation S.4099/A.2917 makes it unlawful for an individual to organize, sponsor, conduct, promote, or participate in any contest, competition, tournament, or derby with the objective of taking or hunting wildlife for prizes, inducement, or entertainment. Any wildlife killed during these activities becomes the property of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The law specifically prevents the taking of significant numbers of animals, such as coyotes, crows, squirrels, and rabbits, in contests held for prizes and entertainment rather than the targeted management of wildlife populations.

The legislation does not ban hunting or fishing but does protect New York’s biodiversity by prohibiting the taking of certain wildlife. The legislation excludes contests for hunting white-tailed deer, turkeys, and bears, as well as fishing contests, which are carefully regulated by the state. By enacting this legislation, New York joins a national trend of states banning such contests.

Assemblymember Deborah Glick said, “It is shocking that in New York, dozens of these barbarous, unsporting contests take place each year to kill the largest number of certain species of wildlife. These killing contests serve no conservation or scientifically backed ecological purpose and encourage senseless brutality. I applaud Governor Hochul for signing this legislation and ending this inhumane practice while protecting a farmer, rancher, or other New Yorkers’ right to safeguard companion animals and livestock from nuisance animals through DEC regulations. The wildlife of New York is a natural resource that should be protected, not brutally killed for cash.”

This new law will take effect on November 1st, 2024.